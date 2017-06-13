Watch: Liam Coltman bulldozes over try line to score as brave Highlanders see off Lions

Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman did his All Blacks Test selection chances no harm, scoring a barnstorming try for his side against the British and Irish Lions tonight.

As the Highlanders took a line-out on the Lions' five metre line, Coltman found his way to the back of the resulting drive, ending up with the ball back in his hands.

The hooker then stormed over for his side's second try of the evening to bring the Highlanders back into the match.