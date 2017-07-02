Watch: 'I let my brothers down' - SBW cops four-week ban for red card tackle in second Lions Test

All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has been stood down for four weeks following a judicial hearing for his red card tackle last night in the All Blacks' 24-21 loss to the British and Irish Lions.

Williams was shown red after his shoulder made contact with winger Anthony Watson's head in a no-arms tackle in the first half, leaving the All Blacks down to 14 men for over an hour.

As a result of this evening's ruling, Williams will miss the series-deciding third Test against the Lions at Eden Park this Saturday.

Williams briefly addressed media after the hearing.

"Obviously, we're really dissapointed but happy to get in there and sya my piece," he said.

"I've got in contact with Anthony and I've apologised to him but I'm very disappointed that I was sent from the field last night and I let my brothers down."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen today told media about how Williams has reacted to the incident.

"He's disappointed he's let the team down," Hansen said.

"One of our biggest mantras is that the team comes first, he knows he's let the team down."

"Unfortunately, he's made a mistake and we've got to move on from it."