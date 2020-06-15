Watch: Laura Daniel takes rugby watching to new heights as Super Rugby Aotearoa season kicks off

Unless you're a big fan of Belarusian football, attending live sport has been off the cards anywhere in the world for the last few months.

That all changed this weekend with the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Kiwi rugby fans flocked to stadiums in Dunedin and Auckland, with the Blues seeing their largest home crowd in over 15 years.

Seven Sharp's Laura Daniel was there, and was lucky to score some of the best seats in the house.