TODAY |

Watch: Laura Daniel takes rugby watching to new heights as Super Rugby Aotearoa season kicks off

Source:  1 NEWS

Unless you're a big fan of Belarusian football, attending live sport has been off the cards anywhere in the world for the last few months.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Seven Sharp reporter was at Eden Park for the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash. Source: Seven Sharp

That all changed this weekend with the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Kiwi rugby fans flocked to stadiums in Dunedin and Auckland, with the Blues seeing their largest home crowd in over 15 years.

Seven Sharp's Laura Daniel was there, and was lucky to score some of the best seats in the house.

Check out her unique sporting experience in the video above.

Rugby
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Beauden Barrett says Dane Coles scoring, dragging him into celebrations was in 'slow motion'
2
NZ unearths next shot put star after eight-year-old breaks age world record
3
Warren Gatland congratulates son through gritted teeth - 'Don’t care whether he’s my son or not'
4
Japan star gives up rugby, Olympics to become a doctor
5
Beauden Barrett marks start of Super Rugby Aotearoa with unique high kicks
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Person 'incredibly fortunate' to be alive after incident outside Auckland college - police

Auckland's glitzy new Commercial Bay apologises after Black Lives Matter protestors turned away following rally

European clubs to oppose plans for global rugby calendar - report

Woman arrested after memorial statue in Auckland vandalised over the weekend