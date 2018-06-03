Watch: Late chargedown try sees Springboks lose first Test under Rassie Erasmus

Wales pounced for an opportunist try with five minutes to go to beat South Africa 22-20 the United States.

Replacement hooker Ryan Elias dived on a loose ball after a charge down for the winning score to give Wales a third straight win over the Springboks and their first outside of Cardiff.

Wales had blown a 14-3 halftime lead to trail 20-17 late in the game at RFK Stadium in Washington. Wales' lead came through tries by fullback Hallam Amos and scrumhalf Tomos Williams on his Test debut.

The Springboks - playing under new coach Rassie Erasmus for the first time and with 13 players making their debuts - came back in the second half with wings Travis Ismaiel and Makazole Mapimpi crossing.