 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Late chargedown try sees Springboks lose first Test under Rassie Erasmus

share

Source:

Associated Press

Wales pounced for an opportunist try with five minutes to go to beat South Africa 22-20 the United States.

Wales stole a 22-17 win over South Africa in Washington.
Source: SKY

Replacement hooker Ryan Elias dived on a loose ball after a charge down for the winning score to give Wales a third straight win over the Springboks and their first outside of Cardiff.

Wales had blown a 14-3 halftime lead to trail 20-17 late in the game at RFK Stadium in Washington. Wales' lead came through tries by fullback Hallam Amos and scrumhalf Tomos Williams on his Test debut.

The Springboks - playing under new coach Rassie Erasmus for the first time and with 13 players making their debuts - came back in the second half with wings Travis Ismaiel and Makazole Mapimpi crossing.

Replacement flyhalf Robert du Preez kicked South Africa into the lead with six minutes to go, then had two clearing kicks charged down in quick succession resulting in Elias' game-deciding try.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett scores a try during the Hurricanes and Stormers Super Rugby match in Wellington on Friday the 5th of May 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Jordie Barrett mistakenly enters Dunedin property

00:15
2
The former world number one wound back the clock in style.

Watch: Crowd goes bonkers as Tiger Woods holes classic eagle at PGA Memorial Tournament

00:15
3
New Zealand slipped to a 2-1 loss at the Intercontinental Cup in India.

All Whites let lead slip to fall to defeat against Kenya

4
Northern Tour - Wales v All Blacks, 22 November 2014 All Blacks' Brodie Retallick is tackled by Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones Mandatory Credit ©Photosport/Inpho/Billy Stickland

All Blacks sweat after quartet of injuries between Chiefs, Crusaders

00:15
5
The Kiwi ace took out this morning's race in Michigan.

Watch: Kiwi IndyCar superstar Scott Dixon dominates to win Detroit Grand Prix

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 