Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off

The fierce rugby rivalry between two Auckland secondary schools was once again on full display over the weekend thanks to another deafening pre-match showdown.

Pre-match haka between King's College and Auckland Grammar have become as epic a showdown as the game following it and this year's standoff didn't disappoint.

Students from both schools banded behind their teams on the field at King's College on Saturday to display their school and Kiwi pride, with the visitors the first to perform their haka before King's replied in front of an estimated crowd of 3,000 people.