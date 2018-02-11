Watch: Kiwi Bundee Aki crashes over for close range try as Ireland decimate Italy

Ireland got the four-tries bonus point it sought in a second win from two Six Nations rugby matches but beating Italy 56-19 might have cost it two Lions at Lansdowne Road.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong limped off with a suspected sprained hamstring in the opening minutes, and center Robbie Henshaw injured his right shoulder scoring his second try of the match.

After beating France on kicks last weekend in Paris, the Irish desperately wanted a bonus-point win to keep up with title rival England. That extra point for four tries was achieved within 35 minutes as they led by a game-over 28-0 at halftime.

The scoreline became 42-0 but Ireland was losing its structure as the reserves flooded in.

Italy, to its credit, also wasn't dropping its head. Late collapses have marked Italian defeats recently, but the visitors kept pressing and were rewarded with three tries.