 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Kiwi Bundee Aki crashes over for close range try as Ireland decimate Italy

share

Source:

Associated Press

Ireland got the four-tries bonus point it sought in a second win from two Six Nations rugby matches but beating Italy 56-19 might have cost it two Lions at Lansdowne Road.

The former Chiefs star scored his first Test try in Ireland's 56-19 win.
Source: SKY

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong limped off with a suspected sprained hamstring in the opening minutes, and center Robbie Henshaw injured his right shoulder scoring his second try of the match.

After beating France on kicks last weekend in Paris, the Irish desperately wanted a bonus-point win to keep up with title rival England. That extra point for four tries was achieved within 35 minutes as they led by a game-over 28-0 at halftime.

The scoreline became 42-0 but Ireland was losing its structure as the reserves flooded in.

Italy, to its credit, also wasn't dropping its head. Late collapses have marked Italian defeats recently, but the visitors kept pressing and were rewarded with three tries.

They almost claimed a bonus point for a fourth in the last minute, but right wing Mattia Bellini, streaking down the right touchline, was run down by Irish wing Keith Earls and Bellini's offload missed his support.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The 32-strong contingent were lead into the PyeongChang games by the skier.

'Black does not go with everything' - NZ's Winter Olympics entrance ridiculed by ESPN writer

00:15
2
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: George Moala's miracle try at the death lifts Blues to thrilling Brisbane Tens title over Hurricanes


00:15
3
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Blues crowned 2018 Brisbane Tens champions after miraculous try at the death by powerhouse George Moala

00:45
4
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'They are actually worried they will lose' - Joseph Parker's trainer says Anthony Joshua afraid of losing to Kiwi

01:37
5
Whakatane's Clark cruised to victory in a winning time of 11 hours 14 minutes and 33 seconds.

Kiwi athlete Sam Clark remarkably wins third gruelling Coast to Coast crown

00:15
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: George Moala's miracle try at the death lifts Blues to thrilling Brisbane Tens title over Hurricanes

The Hurricanes seemed to total control, until two tries in the final three minutes flipped the match on its head.

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.

04:00
It's the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it’s being rolled out in New Zealand.

Kiwi brothers' app changing the way crowds interact with sporting giants like NBA's Phoenix Suns

DROPIT is the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it's being rolled out in NZ.

Paddleboarder Billy Lewis says Kiwis need to step their game up when it comes to throwing rubbish into the ocean.

Paddleboarder 'disgusted' by Kiwis throwing their rubbish into the ocean

Billy Lewis says he and his family always take out bags when on the water, aiming to recover as much rubbish as possible.

00:30
A local in the Samoan capital drove through a flooded suburb, showing many buildings inundated with water.

Widespread flooding in Samoa as Cyclone Gita leaves its mark

The country has been on alert since a cyclone warning was issued earlier this week for the potential impact of the storm now being called Cyclone Gita.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 