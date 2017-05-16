 

Watch: King's High, Otago Boys' square off in fierce haka showdown as old boy All Black Ben Smith watches with newborn son

All Black Ben Smith took some time out from his recovery programme today to support his old school in a First XV derby, bringing along his son Walter to soak up the experience as well.

The Highlanders captain was out to support Kings High School in the Otago derby with Walter and his wife, Kate.
Source: 1 NEWS

The fullback was on the sidelines in Dunedin watching his old school King's High in their annual fixtures against crosstown rivals Otago Boys'.

Unfortunately for Smith, the game was fairly one-sided with Otago Boys' dominating the battle up front, and scorching away with the game in the second half to win 32-5.

Smith says the ankle injury that kept him out of Africa is healing well and he'll be fit to face the Waratahs in Dunedin next week.

