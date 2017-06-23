Watch: Kieran Read joins former ABs captains to receive trophies made from posts used in '87 World Cup Final

Keiran Read and a couple of former All Black captains were given a special treasure today that could serve as inspiration for tomorrow night.

Read, along with legends such as Sir Brian Lochore, received special trophies made from the Eden Park goalposts used in the 1987 Rugby World Cup final.

Last Tuesday marked the 30th anniversary of that win – a fond memory for the winning coach he know gets to cherish more with the unexpected gift.

"I just think it’s a great thing for Franck Mesnel to do for the players," Sir Brian said.

"They’ll get a big surprise when they see it – it’s quite spectacular."

Clothing magnate Mesnel, who founded the Eden Park clothing brand, was in the losing French team that day, has provided the special piece of history for the 1987 All Blacks.