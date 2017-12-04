Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock has been blown away by the generosity of some of his biggest rugby rivals, who have jumped on board to help the cause he shaved his head for.

Whitelock shaved his head yesterday for former All Blacks logistics manager Kevin Carr, known as 'Chalky' who is raising funds for a seven-year-old girl who lost her mum to cancer in August.

Carr, who is suffering terminal pancreatic cancer, hopes to raise $100,000 for the cause - a goal that the Wallabies have now helped towards with a $500 donation.

The Wallabies' $500 donation towards the Chalky Carr Trust. Source: 1 NEWS

The generosity from across the ditch blew Whitelock away.

"We obviously go out and play against each other and we're really competitive but I thought it was a massive gesture," he told 1 NEWS.

"I think it just shows even though we're playing rugby against each other, all that is forgotten once you get off the field and everyone's good mates."