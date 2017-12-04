 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock has been blown away by the generosity of some of his biggest rugby rivals, who have jumped on board to help the cause he shaved his head for.

The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.
Source: 1 NEWS

Whitelock shaved his head yesterday for former All Blacks logistics manager Kevin Carr, known as 'Chalky' who is raising funds for a seven-year-old girl who lost her mum to cancer in August.

Carr, who is suffering terminal pancreatic cancer, hopes to raise $100,000 for the cause - a goal that the Wallabies have now helped towards with a $500 donation.

The Wallabies made a $500 donation towards the Chalky Carr Trust.

The Wallabies' $500 donation towards the Chalky Carr Trust.

Source: 1 NEWS

The generosity from across the ditch blew Whitelock away.

"We obviously go out and play against each other and we're really competitive but I thought it was a massive gesture," he told 1 NEWS.

The All Blacks star is helping a friend battling pancreatic cancer.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I think it just shows even though we're playing rugby against each other, all that is forgotten once you get off the field and everyone's good mates."

Help support the Chalky Carr Trust in reaching their goal via their Givealittle page.

The Kiwi forward is having a close shave to raise $100,000 for the charity of his good mate Kevin Carr with pancreatic cancer.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


00:20
2
Ngannou needed just over 100 seconds to find his opening - and he didn't disappoint.

Francis Ngannou annihilates Alistair Overeem with devastating left uppercut in first round KO win at UFC218

02:10
3
The Kiwi forward is having a close shave to raise $100,000 for the charity of his good mate Kevin Carr with pancreatic cancer.

All Black Sam Whitelock 'feeling lighter already' after shaving famous shaggy locks to raise $100K for friend with terminal cancer

00:18
4
Evans originally finished fourth at the opening Formula E round but made it onto the podium after Daniel Abt was disqualified following a post-race inspection of his car.

Kiwi Mitch Evans promoted to podium finish after Hong Kong race winner disqualified


00:20
5
Charges were placed to bring down the upper level of the Silverdome in Detroit – it’s not clear what exactly went wrong.

Watch: Whoops! Demolition explosives fail to bring down US stadium

05:21
Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.

'You're asking me to jump the gun' - Jacinda Ardern cagey on forcing those on benefits into work

Shane Jones has suggested those on the dole who won't work should face tougher sanctions, but the PM says that needs to be discussed.

01:47
Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training" if Shane Jones' scheme is to work.

Business NZ on Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole scheme - 'the government should ensure they are work capable'

Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training".

01:09
Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says Alexandra and Blenheim are going to swelter today.

Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.


00:15
The search for Emma, 20, was suspended yesterday due to soaring temperatures.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie to resume this morning

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.


00:50
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 