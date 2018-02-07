Watch: Julian Savea focused on Brisbane Tens but has eye on 'end goal' of All Blacks re-selection

Hurricanes winger Julian Savea insists that he's not thinking about regaining his All Blacks spot right now, as his side prepare to compete at the Brisbane Tens this weekend.

Savea, 27, fell out of favour with the All Blacks selectors in 2017, surrendering his left-wing spot to youngster Rieko Ioane.

Now, after a full Mitre 10 Cup season with Wellington, a refreshed Savea is taking a new perspective on rugby ahead of the new season, outlining his goals for the year today.

"Just to have fun, play well consistently, and do what I can for the team," he said.

"There's no other team to do it better with than the Hurricanes, kick starting off with the Tens."

But Savea also spoke about his long term desire to get back into the All Blacks, although he says that the Hurricanes are his primary focus.

"That's the end goal, whatever happens from there happens."