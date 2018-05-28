 

Watch: Julian Savea explains why he's doing Ramadan – 'I'm still learning'

Hurricanes winger Julian Savea opened up about his experience of Ramadan today, taking part in the Islamic observance for the first time this year.

The Hurricanes winger is taking part in the Islamic observance to support his wife.
Savea, 27, is not a Muslim - although his wife Fatima is - seeing the former All Blacks star unable to eat or drink during daylight hours over the next month in support.

Speaking to media at Hurricanes training today, Savea broke down his experiences so far.

"Obviously the first couple of days have been tough," he said.

"But, nothing sort of stressful.

"It's been a good experience."

Savea has been taking part in Ramadan for just over a week, already noticing the differences in his physique.

"I think I am lighter."

Having married in 2015, this is the first time Savea has observed Ramadan, speaking about his decision to do so.

"I guess I'm just trying to adopt her culture, and learn as much as I can."

"I wouldn't say I'm full Muslim, I don't know too much about it. I'm still learning.

"Learning each different religion is pretty awesome, and a cool experience."

Ramadan this year takes place from May 17 to June 16.

