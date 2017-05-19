Watch: Jordie Barrett fires cheap shot at brother Beauden after wimping out of cheetah encounter

Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett wasn't going to miss a golden opportunity to get one over his older brother Beauden, after the All Blacks star first-five turned down the chance to get up close and personal with a pair of cheetahs at Wellington Zoo today.

Jordie and Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli were lucky enough to spend some time in the cheetah enclosure, coming face to face with two of the zoo's star attractions - although Beauden's absence was certainly noticed.

"I jumped at the opportunity," Jordie told 1 NEWS.

"I think they asked Beaudy and he wasn't too keen, he mustn't be a fan of cheetahs or something."