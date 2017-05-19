 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: Jordie Barrett fires cheap shot at brother Beauden after wimping out of cheetah encounter

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett wasn't going to miss a golden opportunity to get one over his older brother Beauden, after the All Blacks star first-five turned down the chance to get up close and personal with a pair of cheetahs at Wellington Zoo today.

It seems older brother Beauden wasn't keen on a close encounter with a big cat.
Source: 1 NEWS

Jordie and Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli were lucky enough to spend some time in the cheetah enclosure, coming face to face with two of the zoo's star attractions - although Beauden's absence was certainly noticed.

"I jumped at the opportunity," Jordie told 1 NEWS.

"I think they asked Beaudy and he wasn't too keen, he mustn't be a fan of cheetahs or something."

The experience will certainly hold the pair in good stead for their side's clash with the South African Cheetahs at in Wellingon tomorrow night.

Chris Boyd has shifted Beauden Barrett to fullback ahead of his side's match with Cheetahs.
Source: 1 NEWS
The All Blacks assistant tried not to be drawn on the young Barrett. But – there was no escape.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Hurricanes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:16
1
Smith and Hansen explained their versions of events when he sent Hansen home from training for kicking goals.

Watch: 'Oh bull***t!' Steve Hansen reacts as Wayne Smith remembers sending young player Hansen home for Canterbury B's indiscretion

01:12
2
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Who will Steve Hansen pick to replace the retiring Wayne Smith?

01:12
3
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

00:39
4

Watch: Jordie Barrett fires cheap shot at brother Beauden after wimping out of cheetah encounter

02:33
5
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back to pick apart this week's Super Rugby action.

Super Rugby round 13 PICKS: Can the Chiefs hand the Crusaders their first 2017 defeat?

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.

01:12
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.

00:20
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

Dr Ian Griffin told 1 NEWS locals were very lucky to get such clear footage of the meteor last night.

01:20
Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says a major accident is bound to happen soon unless new guidelines and restrictions are put in place.

Pilots urge drone review - catastrophic incident 'just a matter of time'

Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says drones have been sighted being operated far too close to aircraft.

00:49
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ