Watch: Jordan Taufua credits Crusaders boss Robertson for ABs nod

Newly selected All Blacks number eight Jordan Taufua was quick to thank Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, as the New Zealand squad to face France next month was announced today.

A former number eight himself, Robertson has been a key cog in Taufua's development, with today's selection a just reward for the explosive loose forward.

Speaking to media today, Taufua spoke about playing under Robertson.

"He's been awesome," he said.

"I've been learning a lot off him, especially with my attack and defence, and also through the breakdown - he loves that stuff.