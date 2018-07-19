Watch: Jokester Scott Robertson cracks a funny, teases media when quizzed on Ma'a Nonu speculation

Scott Robertson has fielded the same question multiple Kiwi Super Rugby coaches have this week regarding a certain former All Black, but his response was as unique as they come.

The Crusaders coach was fielding questions for this weekend's upcoming quarter-final with the Sharks in Christchurch when he was asked what chances there were of the Crusaders approaching Ma'a Nonu about the 2019 season.

Robertson shot back a quick, firm "no comment" but couldn't keep up the facade.

"It's a, 'probably not' but I just wanted to say, 'no comment'," he said while laughing.

"It sounds good!"

Nonu could make a return to Super Rugby next season after announcing in May he was ending his three-year tenure in France with Top 14 club Toulon for family reasons.

While the Hurricanes have denied they will approach the 103-Test midfielder, Chiefs coach Colin Cooper wasn't as definite with an answer earlier today.

"No, we haven't talked about that," Cooper replied when asked about Nonu.

"I'm just saying we haven't been discussing it. I'm not saying no or yes."