Watch: Joe Rokocoko drops the shoulder and bursts through for Racing's match-winner

A late Joe Rokocoko try five minutes from time lifted Racing Metro to a stunning upset over Montpellier in the French Top 14 quarter finals.

Two months after the southerners handed the Paris club a 60-7 mauling, Rokocoko's late try and seven points from the boot of Dan Carter gave Racing the 22-13 win on Sunday.

Former All Black Casey Laulala and former Chiefs prop Ben Tameifuna were also in the Racing line-up.