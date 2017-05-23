 

Watch: Joe Rokocoko drops the shoulder and bursts through for Racing's match-winner

A late Joe Rokocoko try five minutes from time lifted Racing Metro to a stunning upset over Montpellier in the French Top 14 quarter finals.

The big ex-All Black had a huge game to lift Dan Carter’s Racing to a shock Top 14 playoff win over Montpellier.
Source: Twitter / top 14 rugby

Two months after the southerners handed the Paris club a 60-7 mauling, Rokocoko's late try and seven points from the boot of Dan Carter gave Racing the 22-13 win on Sunday.

Former All Black Casey Laulala and former Chiefs prop Ben Tameifuna were also in the Racing line-up.

Ma'a Nonu's Toulon are also into the last four after a 26-22 win over Castres.

