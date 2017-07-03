 

Watch: Joe Moody shows unbelievable power in squats as weight bar bends from sheer mass resting on shoulders

The Lions may be resting in Queenstown to start preparations for this week's series-deciding Test at Eden Park, but All Blacks prop Joe Moody has taken a different approach - with a grueling weights session that even his equipment was struggling with.

The All Blacks prop left nothing in the tank at yesterday's gym session.
Moody and the All Blacks hit the gym yesterday morning following Saturday night's 24-21 loss to the Lions at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

The 27-cap front rower was spotted working on his legs and backs with an intense weighted squats set which featured a bending weight bar across his shoulders as it struggled to hold the sheer amount of weight distributed either side.

The All Blacks spent the afternoon reviewing footage of Saturday's game with a full field training scheduled for today.

The All Blacks face the Lions at 7:30 on Saturday evening at Eden Park in Auckland.

