 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: Joe Moody shows unbelievable power in squats set as weight bar bends from sheer mass resting on his shoulders

share

Source:

AllBlacks.com

The All Blacks prop left nothing in the tank at yesterday's gym session.
Source: AllBlacks.com

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The All Blacks captain helped pick his side up after the 24-21 defeat in Wellington.

Watch: Behind-closed-doors vision shows Kieran Read consoling All Blacks teammates after gut-wrenching Lions loss

00:32
2
The midfielder looked like a man possessed during this morning’s workout after joining the team last night.

Watch: Amped up Malakai Fekitoa destroys gruelling first gym session after All Blacks recall

00:18
3
In his first rugby union match after walking away from league, the soon-to-be All Blacks' superstar bought out his trademark shoulder for Toulon.

Watch: Wellington red card not SBW's first brush with the law - check out this reckless hit from 2008

00:10
4
Three women say they were relentlessly harassed by one fan at the Brisbane event.

Video: 'Is that how you speak to all women' - female boxing fans targeted with disgusting sexist tirade at Pacquiao v Horn blockbuster


00:43
5
The midfielder said he had contacted Anthony Watson and apologised for the no-arms tackle that resulted in last night's send-off.

Watch: 'I let my brothers down' - SBW cops four-week ban for red card tackle in second Lions Test

04:10
Barb sticks with her new alliance and Nate is voted out of Casar and joins the Young’uns at Redemption Island.

Survivor NZ blog: Telling Tribal Council, the end of Redemption, and a return from a long exile

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.


01:56
New figures reveal up to two travellers each day are subjected to the security procedure at NZ airports.

'Digital strip searches' at NZ airports force hundreds of Kiwis to surrender mobile and laptop passwords each year

Customs officials ask two people every day to hand over their digital passwords, as they reportedly look for smugglers.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:13
Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.

Watch: 'You have a what?' - Toni Street's Kiwi accent flummoxes pop superstar Katy Perry

Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.


00:50
During a discussion about New Zealand's drug laws, the PM gave a blunt answer to Jack's direct question.

Watch: 'No I haven't' – Bill English tells Breakfast's Jack Tame he's never smoked marijuana

Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ