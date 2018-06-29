 

Watch: Jerome Kaino shanks conversion attempt wide in final game at Eden Park as Blues crush Reds

The Queensland Reds have copped their fifth Super Rugby defeat in a row, crashing 39-16 to the Blues in controversial circumstances.

The big loose forward was given the attempt as a mark of respect but didn't quite pull it off.
Two contentious yellow cards within two minutes midway through the first half on Friday night cruelled any real chance the Reds had of breaking their six-year drought at Auckland's Eden Park.

While they were reduced to 13 men, the Blues ran in two tries to open up a 21-6 lead at halftime and they were never headed despite seeing two yellow cards of their own in the second half.

However, despite tries from Duncan Paia'aua and Alex Mafi and their utter dominance of the set-piece, Queensland failed to take advantage and their attempted comeback fell well short.

Coach Brad Thorn will feel aggrieved with the way his side's early momentum was halted by the men in charge.

Rookie winger Jordan Petaia was the first Reds player sent to the bin in the 23rd minute for what television match official Ben Skeen deemed a dangerous lifting tackle on Blues centre Michael Collins.

Two minutes later, he was joined on the sidelines by Taniela Tupou, who was carded for a low no-arms tackle on Blues prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Replays suggested Tupou tried to wrap his arms around Tu'ungafasi's ankles but was knocked back by his opponent's leg.

Staggeringly, neither the referee nor TMO saw fit to punish Jerome Kaino for an arguably worse hit on Scott Higginbotham five minutes into the contest.

Kaino's attempted clean-out was more of a shoulder charge that struck Higginbotham flush on the right side of his back, with the Reds captain requiring brief medical attention.

Former All Blacks flanker Kaino was playing his last match in Auckland before his pending move to Europe but his big farewell started disastrously as he spilled an attempted catch at the kick-off.

The Reds monstered the resulting scrum and had the better of the opening exchanges, with two Jono Lance penalties giving them a 6-3 lead.

But the Blues scored the opening try through Melani Nanai in the 20th minute and, shortly afterwards, took control.

