Watch: Jerome Kaino jokes about 'bandwagon' All Blacks' sailing fans after Team NZ's success

All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino has joked about the number of "bandwagon supporters" within the team, getting on board with the celebrations after Team New Zealand's America's Cup victory this morning.

With Team New Zealand wrapping up a 7-1 victory over cup holders Oracle to bring home the Auld Mug, Kaino and several other All Blacks have been avid supporters from afar.

Although according to Kaino there are some within the set-up who've only recently gotten on board.

"First time I'd ever seen some Polynesian sailing fans!' Kaino joked.