 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: Jerome Kaino jokes about 'bandwagon' All Blacks' sailing fans after Team NZ's success

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino has joked about the number of "bandwagon supporters" within the team, getting on board with the celebrations after Team New Zealand's America's Cup victory this morning.

The flanker said in good spirits it's the "first time I'd ever seen Polynesian sailing fans".
Source: 1 NEWS

With Team New Zealand wrapping up a 7-1 victory over cup holders Oracle to bring home the Auld Mug, Kaino and several other All Blacks have been avid supporters from afar.

Although according to Kaino there are some within the set-up who've only recently gotten on board.

"First time I'd ever seen some Polynesian sailing fans!' Kaino joked.

"A lot of bandwagon fans around the team, but it's good for New Zealand."

Related

All Blacks

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:06
1
Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton reflects on the boat’s ongoing crisis that started in their final challenger match.

Watch: 'Pretty serious structural issues' - Grant Dalton reveals Team NZ won the America's Cup with a broken boat

2
1 NEWS

Look who just visited the Team NZ base

00:42
3
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

00:25
4
In a great show of sportsmanship, the teams mingled after a tough campaign.

Watch: Vanquished Oracle arrive at Team NZ's base with beers in hand in huge gesture of respect

00:37
5
The 26-year-old helmsman’s immediate reaction on the boat spoke volumes, after winning the America’s Cup.

Watch: Raw emotion pours out of Team NZ's Peter Burling moments after Cup win as he explains what it means

00:37
The 26-year-old helmsman’s immediate reaction on the boat spoke volumes, after winning the America’s Cup.

Watch: Raw emotion pours out of Team NZ's Peter Burling moments after Cup win as he explains what it means

The 26-year-old helmsman's immediate reaction on the boat spoke volumes, after winning the America's Cup.

01:06
Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton reflects on the boat’s ongoing crisis that started in their final challenger match.

Watch: 'Pretty serious structural issues' - Grant Dalton reveals Team NZ won the America's Cup with a broken boat

"Every time we do a tack or a gybe or whatever, I've just been going 'hold on, hold on' and they have."

00:42
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down.

00:31
Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington.

'I can't believe we won' - family hears from ecstatic America's Cup sailor

Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington

00:33
New Zealand's voice of the America's Cup couldn't have summed up Emirates Team NZ's win better.

Peter Montgomery's crowning words: 'Once again the America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup'

The radio broadcaster, famous for his line when Team NZ first won against America in San Diego 22-years-ago, has done it again.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ