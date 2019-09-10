TODAY |

Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup

The All Blacks have been welcomed to Japan by a sea of black and a passionate haka.

The All Blacks touched down in Tokyo late last night after they were delayed two hours due to Typhoon Faxai and slowly made their way to their team hotel through crowds of fans who had turned up to get a glimpse of the two-time defending Rugby World Cup champions.

Once the team reached Kashiwa, they stopped for photos and autographs with fans who had dressed in black.

The team was also met by children who sung both Japanese and New Zealand songs before performing a haka.

Coach Steve Hansen said the team was grateful for the warm welcome.

"A fantastic welcome, mind-blowing really," Hansen said.

"Just so many people. Seeing the kids and the enjoyment of their faces was really exciting.

"We look forward to having a really good week here and enjoying the people, getting some good training in."

The All Blacks also received a haka from Air New Zealand yesterday on the tarmac of Auckland International Airport to wish them the best of luck and safe travels.

Source: Supplied

The All Blacks have just under two weeks to prepare for their World Cup opener against the Springboks which takes place next Saturday in Yokohama.

Source: Twitter / @KirstieStanway
