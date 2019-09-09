TODAY |

Watch: Japan-bound All Blacks seen off with stirring haka from Air NZ staff

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand ground crew at Auckland International Airport have given the All Blacks a spiritual send-off as they depart for the Rugby World Cup with a haka performed on the tarmac.

All Blacks Rieko Ioane, Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara as well as mental skills coach Gilbert ENoka represented the All Blacks on the tarmac as staff performed the Air NZ haka, Te Mangopare as well as the All Blacks' challenge Ka Mate.

Air New Zealand Cultural Development Manager Henare Johnson said the send-off was especially poignant given the timing.

"This week of course marks the beginning of Māori Language Week, but this year is also the 20th anniversary of the first time the New Zealand national anthem was sung in te reo on the global stage. This paved the way for New Zealand to embrace a bilingual anthem.

"As the airline that’s crazy about rugby we were thrilled to be able to give the All Blacks, as ambassadors of our language, our country, and our people, a very special farewell ahead of their next big challenge in Japan. Kia kaha te Kapa ō Pango."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Typhoon Faxai has already delayed the Wallabies' travel plans but the All Blacks are certain they won't be affected. Source: Breakfast

The All Blacks are on an 11 hour flight to Japan to begin their preparations to defend the World Cup but could be welcomed by Typhoon Faxai which is currently affecting the eastern part of the country.

However All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning he has faith in Air New Zealand to get them to their destination safely.

"We've loosely been following it," Ta'avao said.

"But I've got full trust in Air New Zealand - they know what they're doing and by the time we get there it'll have blown over and we'll be pretty safe."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Staff sent the team on their way with a spirtual performance and their best wishe. Source: Supplied
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
Air New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:05
Cheeky Steve Hansen quashes Josh Ioane's injury report of Beauden Barrett - 'Probably wanted him to be 50-50'
2
Joe Schmidt ignores Ireland's new World No.1 status ahead of RWC - 'We all know who the real favourites are'
3
All Blacks have 'full trust' in Air NZ to get them to RWC despite typhoon over Japan
4
Manu Samoa halfback comes off the bench to score twice in gritty loss to Wallabies
5
Ardie Savea All Blacks' 'most influential player' says Beauden Barrett
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:24

Barrett brothers ready for 'special journey' of sharing Rugby World Cup
01:16

Steve Hansen points finger at World Rugby, Six Nations for lack of progress in Pacific rugby

01:05

Ardie Savea All Blacks' 'most influential player' says Beauden Barrett
00:15

Canterbury climb off bottom of Mitre 10 Cup Premiership with victory over Auckland