Watch: 'It's pretty obvious where your nipples are' - Steve Hansen gives classic analysis of new tackling law being tested

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen doesn't think the new tackling law World Rugby is testing at the Junior World Cup is a difficult one to follow - if anything, it's pretty basic biology.

The Under 20s World Cup in France is testing a rule change where tackles must be lower than "below the nipple line" to reduce the risk of head injuries.

The new law as implemented for the tournament reads: "A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the nipple line even if the tackle starts below the nipple line."

Hansen told media today he doesn't see any issues with refs officiating the last part.

"I haven't watched any of the games yet because we've been too busy with our game," he said.

"I don't see it as being too difficult to enforce - it's pretty obvious where your nipples are so under the armpits and away you go."