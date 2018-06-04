 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: 'It's pretty obvious where your nipples are' - Steve Hansen gives classic analysis of new tackling law being tested

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen doesn't think the new tackling law World Rugby is testing at the Junior World Cup is a difficult one to follow - if anything, it's pretty basic biology.

The All Blacks coach doesn't think refs will have a tough time enforcing the new height limit.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Under 20s World Cup in France is testing a rule change where tackles must be lower than "below the nipple line" to reduce the risk of head injuries.

The new law as implemented for the tournament reads: "A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the nipple line even if the tackle starts below the nipple line."

Hansen told media today he doesn't see any issues with refs officiating the last part.

"I haven't watched any of the games yet because we've been too busy with our game," he said.

"I don't see it as being too difficult to enforce - it's pretty obvious where your nipples are so under the armpits and away you go."

The rule change will not be used in the All Blacks' upcoming three-Test series against France.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Queensland lose Billy Slater for State of Origin opener due to hamstring injury

00:49
2
Hansen said it's more than mental aspect than physical players benefit from by coming together at the camps.

Video: Steve Hansen defends All Blacks camps - 'We'd be setting ourselves an impossible task if we didn't have them'

00:30
3
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Watch: Ex-Warriors player Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

4
Isreal Folau of Australia after the The Rugby Championship match between Argentina and Australia at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham - 08/10/2016 Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

'We respect each other' - David Pocock, Israel Folau work through differences at Wallabies camp after anti-gay social media posts

00:38
5
Franklin was drafted into the side as injury cover this morning.

Watch: All Blacks newbie Tom Franklin hits the gym with new teammates

Torrential rain to create road chaos for holiday makers' long weekend trip home

Poor driving conditions in the North Island could mean long delays for people returning home this Queen's Birthday holiday.


00:30
At least seven people were killed and many more injured in the eruption of Volcan de Fuego, near Guatemala City.

Death toll reaches 25 in Guatemala's 'volcano of fire' eruption, fears fatalities could rise with many unaccounted for

Rescuers have struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the eruption, which has also injured at least 20, located 44 km from Guatemala City.


Long-time sex worker advocate honoured by damehood

Dame Catherine Healy, who helped decriminalise prostitution, said she burst into tears when she opened the envelope announcing today's Queens Birthday honour.

They have been around for 40 years and certainly haven't lost their charm.

Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

See all of those recognised in this year's awards.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice," Hansen said.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 