Watch: 'It's not Perry!' Piri Weepu and NZ rugby stars encourage fans to pronounce names correctly in hilarious new video

New Zealand Super Rugby stars are celebrating round 16 of the competition with cultural diversity, encouraging people to pronounce their names correctly with the 'Say my Name' initiative.

Former All Blacks halfback Piri Weepu endorsed the initiative while also explaining the right way to annunciate his name.

"A great way to be respectful to different cultures is to make sure you pronounce their names correctly," said Weepu.

"So we are encouraging everyone to 'say my name' – it's not 'Perry Wee-poo' it's Pee-ree Wepp-oo."

Blues flanker Dalton Papali'i gave several examples of how people mispronounced his name before explaining the right way to say his name.