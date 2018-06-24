 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: 'It's just ridiculous' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen fires shots at World Rugby's leadership

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has launched a broadside at World Rugby following separate test series in New Zealand and Australia marred by refereeing confusion.

The All Blacks coach said World Rugby needs to take action after controversial calls went against the Wallabies and the All Blacks.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hansen expressed empathy with Wallabies counterpart Michael Cheika, who unleashed frustration at match officials following the series-deciding 20-16 loss to Ireland in Sydney.

At the heart of Cheika's concerns was the inconsistency of how laws are being interpreted.

Hansen reiterated those views as referees became the talking point after each of the All Blacks' three test wins against France.

He says the sport is being ravaged by uncertainty for players, coaches and spectators and has demanded World Rugby start listening.

Rugby, he said, is changing at a speed that is making parts of the law book redundant.

"It's an area of the game that World Rugby needs to take some ownership of and lead," Hansen said.

"You've got Cheiks not happy with how his game is reffed too. It's got faster, it's got really fluid but we haven't really changed the way we ref.

"It has got to a point where we have got to do something because it is starting to affect the game."

Hansen has challenged rugby's officiating in the past but has found change almost impossible to achieve.

Hansen said he and other leading coaches got nowhere when they took a proposal to World Rugby five years ago to introduce a challenge system.

Under that suggestion, coaches would be allowed two challenges if they disagreed with rulings, similar to cricket's on-field model for captains.

Hansen said the referees themselves are becoming confused.

He said Australian whistler Angus Gardner followed the letter of the law when sending off French fullback Benjamin Fall for his high ball challenge in the second test, but World Rugby later said Gardner got the call wrong.

"I was talking to Gus (Gardner) and he is shrugging his shoulders (saying) 'what do I do?'," Hansen said.

"I said 'well, you can't do anything other than what you did'.

"World Rugby now have to go away and have a look at it themselves. Common sense should surely prevail."

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Eliza McCartney of New Zealand during the Women's pole vault qualifying heat on day 1 of the IAAF Athletics World Championships in London, England. 4 August 2017. Copyright photo: Alisha Lovrich / www.photosport.nz

Eliza McCartney breaks her own national record

00:15
2
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'One of the worst renditions of the anthem I've ever heard' - Denver Test singer heavily criticised for NZ anthem

3
The skipper won't play a part in the France series, but will still lend a hand to his teammates.

Top All Blacks back for Bledisloe opener - including captain Kieran Read

4
NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin


00:32
5
The NZ lock was relentless on attack and defence in the All Blacks' 49-14 win at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin last night.

Video: 'Probably his best game in the jersey' – All Blacks coach praises Scott Barrett's performance against France

00:57
McKenzie played a pivotal role in NZ's 49-14 win over France in Dunedin.

Cheeky Damian McKenzie 'not at all' fazed about controversial try awarded in All Blacks thumping of France

McKenzie played a pivotal role in NZ's 49-14 win over France in Dunedin.

00:59

'I won't forget the look on Jacinda's face when she finally held the baby' - Clarke Gayford and PM reflect on holding baby Neve for first time

The PM was lost for words for a brief moment today when asked what it was like holding her daughter after giving birth.


First pictures of New Zealand's First Baby - Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford introduced their daughter to the world this morning.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

'It means bright and radiant, and snow which seemed like a good combination for Matariki' - Jacinda Ardern explains the reason for name of new baby

"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity?" the PM said.

00:15
Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

Mate Ma'a Tonga defeated Toa Samoa 38-22 Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney tonight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 