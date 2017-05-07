Watch: 'It's a Ioane-a-thon!' Akira Ioane tries to outshine his brother with sensational solo try

Source:
The Ioane brothers were in blistering form as the Blues picked up a 40-33 win over the Waratahs in Sydney last night.
Older brother Akira managed this solo try, racing through the Waratahs' line after a stunning turn-over and some quick feet from halfback Augustine Pulu saw him clean through.
Akira was aided in his outstanding individual showing by younger brother Rieko, who also got his name on the scoresheet as their side picked up consecutive wins.
