Watch: Irish kid set to rub shoulders with All Blacks heroes after performing brilliant Kapa o Pango haka

Colm Moran from Ireland will be rubbing shoulders with some of his All Blacks heroes tonight, after sending in an impressive video of him performing the All Blacks' Kapa o Pango haka.

Moran, 10, will join another young fan in hanging out with the All Blacks team today in Auckland as they prepare for the Manu Samoa Test tonight.

Moran won a competition to be an All Blacks apprentice ahead of 2000 other entrants.

The big All Blacks fan flew over 18,000 km from Kildare, Ireland to watch the match.

"I can't wait to see the haka performed live," Moran told Kildare Now.