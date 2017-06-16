 

Watch: Irish kid set to rub shoulders with All Blacks heroes after performing brilliant Kapa o Pango haka

Source:

1 NEWS

Colm Moran from Ireland will be rubbing shoulders with some of his All Blacks heroes tonight, after sending in an impressive video of him performing the All Blacks' Kapa o Pango haka.

Colm Moran, 10, will be at the All Blacks game against Manu Samoa after sending through his version of the haka.
Source: YouTube/ Clodagh Moran

Moran, 10, will join another young fan in hanging out with the All Blacks team today in Auckland as they prepare for the Manu Samoa Test tonight.

Moran won a competition to be an All Blacks apprentice ahead of 2000 other entrants.

The big All Blacks fan flew over 18,000 km from Kildare, Ireland to watch the match.

"I can't wait to see the haka performed live," Moran told Kildare Now.

He will be helping the team during the captain's training run, join in a Q&A session with the players and coach Steve Hansen, and will be sideline watching the game.

