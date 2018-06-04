Watch: Injured All Blacks Cane, Whitelock hit the gym in fitness race for France opener

Injured All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Sam Cane hit the gym with their teammates in Auckland this morning, with both in a fitness race ahead of this weekend's Test series opener against France at Eden Park.

Cane, 26, is struggling with an abdominal strain picked up playing for the Chiefs earlier this season, missing his side's last five weeks of Super Rugby.

Whitelock, 29, is trying to overcome a concussion suffered back in March against the Hurricanes, still battling symptoms of the head knock.

Luke Romano and Tom Franklin have been called into the squad as cover for both Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, while Matt Todd is acting as a standby for Cane.