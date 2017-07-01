Watch: 'The impact is pretty obvious' - Stone-cold Steve Hansen bluntly answers questions surrounding SBW's red card

It was the moment that defined the game but Steve Hansen simply didn't want to get into it.

Sonny Bill William's red card in the 25th minute during the All Blacks' 24-21 loss to the British and Irish Lions changed the outlook on the rest of game substantially, both in gameplay and circumstances.

But when asked about just how much of an impact the call had on series-tying match in Wellington, the All Blacks coach was blunt.

"The impact is pretty obvious so we don't have to talk about that," Hansen said.

Williams became just the third All Black in history to be sent off during a match - the last red card given to a player in a black jersey was Sir Colin Meads 50 years ago while playing against Scotland.

Hansen was then asked if it was a fair call and once again he was blunt in his answer.

"It could have been a yellow or red but [the ref] chose it to be red so you have to live with that.