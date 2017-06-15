 

Watch: 'I'm an old man now, bro!' – Liam Messam announces clash with Lions will be final outing for Maori All Blacks

Liam Messam has announced Saturday's clash with the British and Irish Lions will be his last in the Maori All Blacks jersey.

The veteran loose forward said there’s young bucks in the squad ready to fill his shoes.
The loose forward with connections to Ngati Maniapoto says the timing is right with his curtain-call taking place on home soil in front of whanau and friends.

"I'm an old man now bro," he said.

"One of the guys in this team, the young bucks, he's bloody 22 - I'm 11 years older than him!"

Messam has earned 12 caps for the Maori All Blacks and was the recipient of the prestigious Tom French Memorial Trophy for Maori Player of the Year in 2013.

He's also captained the side.

The Maori All Blacks face the Lions in Rotorua on Saturday at 7:30pm.

