Watch: 'I'm not worried about Steve - there's been enough trash talk!' Fed-up Gatland sick of mind games, ready to get into it

Warren Gatland has had enough of the mind games.

The Lions coach thinks the attention needs to be on the players and the game.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Lions coach has drawn a line in the sand at today's media conference, after a fresh wave of words from his All Blacks opposite this morning gave reporters another reason to bring up the mind games between the two.

The ABs coach said "worry is a wasted emotion" and said the Lions coach "is a good coach and has his own style".
Source: 1 NEWS

"If I'm getting up his nose then that's a nice position to be in but I'm not worried about Steve - we're concentrated on ourselves and he can say whatever he likes in the media," Gatland said.

"We've got ourselves to prepare and get ready. We know it's going to be a tough encounter and as I said on Tuesday night, let's let the rugby do the talking because there's been enough trash talk already."

The two have been trading barbs for a week, with Hansen saying he was informed there was a divide amongst Lions players while Gatland brought up that New Zealand teams were cheating by "blocking" players in kick-and-chase scenarios - a tactic he vowed to speak to referees about before Saturday's match.

Things escalated last Saturday when Gatland said Hansen must be concerned about the threat the Lions pose after they dismantled a star-studded Maori All Blacks side 32-10 in Rotorua to resort to such mind games.

The mind games continued with the All Blacks assistant coach saying they appreciate Gatland's "feedback".
Source: 1 NEWS

"I think that the off-field stuff that people have been saying has put a bit of a dampener on the Tour but that's professional sport now - you've got to live with that," Gatland said last Saturday.

"It's usually a sign of a man who's just a little bit worried."

However, both agree on one thing - it's not about them.

Both coaches insisted today that this series wasn't about the coaches but the players and teams involved and what it was doing for the game of rugby.

Lions Tour of NZ

