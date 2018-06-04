Watch: 'I'm like a jukebox, baby!' SBW serenades medical staff while still heavily-medicated after successful knee surgery

All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has shared what life was like after his successful knee surgery last week - and it involved a lot of singing.

The 32-year-old underwent a keyhole surgery in Auckland on Friday after he aggravated an old knee injury while at the All Blacks' training camp in Christchurch.

After waking up from the surgery, a still-medicated Williams recorded himself serenading the medical team taking care of him.

Williams asked staff what they wanted to hear after declaring he was "like a jukebox, baby".

Despite requests for One Direction and Taylor Swift, Williams opted to perform All-4-One's 1994 classic, "I swear".

"Because you know... who doesn’t break out into song after waking up from surgery?" Williams captioned the video on his Instagram.

"I just want to reiterate that the medication they give you for surgery is very strong okay - but I also feel like maybe the staff took advantage of me (I'm joking). Thanks to the nurses and team for putting up with me hahaha! Blessings fam!"