 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: 'I'm like a jukebox, baby!' SBW serenades medical staff while still heavily-medicated after successful knee surgery

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has shared what life was like after his successful knee surgery last week - and it involved a lot of singing.

The All Blacks midfielder showed he’s got a whole other set of skills in his arsenal.
Source: Sonny Bill Williams / Instagram

The 32-year-old underwent a keyhole surgery in Auckland on Friday after he aggravated an old knee injury while at the All Blacks' training camp in Christchurch.

After waking up from the surgery, a still-medicated Williams recorded himself serenading the medical team taking care of him.

Williams asked staff what they wanted to hear after declaring he was "like a jukebox, baby".

Despite requests for One Direction and Taylor Swift, Williams opted to perform All-4-One's 1994 classic, "I swear".

"Because you know... who doesn’t break out into song after waking up from surgery?" Williams captioned the video on his Instagram.

"I just want to reiterate that the medication they give you for surgery is very strong okay - but I also feel like maybe the staff took advantage of me (I'm joking). Thanks to the nurses and team for putting up with me hahaha! Blessings fam!"

Williams will miss the entire three-Test series against France due to the surgery.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Watch: Ex-Warriors player Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

00:30
2
The All Blacks midfielder showed he’s got a whole other set of skills in his arsenal.

Watch: 'I'm like a jukebox, baby!' SBW serenades medical staff while still heavily-medicated after successful knee surgery

3
Isreal Folau of Australia after the The Rugby Championship match between Argentina and Australia at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham - 08/10/2016 Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

'We respect each other' - David Pocock, Israel Folau work through differences at Wallabies camp after anti-gay social media posts

00:38
4
Franklin was drafted into the side as injury cover this morning.

Watch: All Blacks newbie Tom Franklin hits the gym with new teammates

00:26
5
The All Blacks coach doesn't think refs will have a tough time enforcing the new height limit.

Watch: 'It's pretty obvious where your nipples are' - Steve Hansen gives classic analysis of new tackling law being tested

02:12
Steering NZ through the global financial crisis is among the achievements earning a knighthood for the ex-National leader.

He’s now 'Sir' Bill English – former PM honoured with knighthood

Legendary crooner John Rowles and Maori leader Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby were also knighted.


Torrential rain creates road chaos for holiday makers' long weekend trip home

Poor driving conditions in the North Island could mean long delays for people returning home this Queen's Birthday holiday.


00:30
At least seven people were killed and many more injured in the eruption of Volcan de Fuego, near Guatemala City.

Death toll reaches 25 in Guatemala's 'volcano of fire' eruption, fears fatalities could rise with many unaccounted for

Rescuers have struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the eruption, which has also injured at least 20, located 44 km from Guatemala City.


Long-time sex worker advocate honoured by damehood

Dame Catherine Healy, who helped decriminalise prostitution, said she burst into tears when she opened the envelope announcing today's Queens Birthday honour.

They have been around for 40 years and certainly haven't lost their charm.

Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

See all of those recognised in this year's awards.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 