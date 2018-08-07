Watch: 'I'm keen' - Sonny Bill Williams on possible boxing bout with NRL star Paul Gallen

A planned speaking event with New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker at Whanganui High School has been accused of excluding students on the basis of their race and gender.

A promotional flier for the event has provoked the ire of parents in the region after describing it is "as a closed motivational session for Māori and Pasifika boys" and their fathers.

The ad has been interpreted by many residents in the region as barring both girls, and male students from non-Maori and Pasifika backgrounds, from attending.

"It's nothing short of racism and sexism and that's defined by omitting someone by the colour of their skin to an event or work or anything," Whanganui resident, Tony Greig, told Whanganui Chronicle.

"It's sexist as well because girls can't go, and there are a lot of girls interested in boxing and who would be keen to listen to Joseph Parker talk. He's a pretty influential fella.

Joseph Parker knocked Dillian Whyte down in the 12th. Source: Photosport

"Imagine if you had've done the same thing and said white boys only what the hue and cry would be."

A local Facbook page has also been a forum for numerous commenters to express their concern at the event.

However, responding to the promotional flier, Parker himself said he had "absolutely no idea at any stage" that such attendance restrictions were in place when he signed up.

"I'm really disappointed they would do that. I'm even more disappointed the school would claim that they had done this at my request – when that is clearly untrue," Parker said.

The former heavyweight champ's promoters, Duco, have also expressed their displeasure at the parameters of the event defined by Whanganui High School.

"We're very surprised to hear this is going on and, if it is the case, Joseph won't be attending because that's not something he would support at all," a spokesman for Duco said.

"That's not Joseph; that's not how he operates."

Yet, despite Parker and his promoters both objecting to the exclusive event for Maori and Pasifika boys and fathers, Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen said there had only been a few objections.

"I don't understand why there would be any concern with it, because so many initiatives within schools are focusing in on Māori and Pasifika students," Mr McAllen said.

"This is a real case of rather than just talking about it, actually walking it in terms of appreciating the opportunity we've been given and then being able to facilitate that."

The Whanganui High School board board of trustees had claimed it was also the Parker team who had requested the event be closed.