Watch: 'I'm keen' - Sonny Bill Williams on possible boxing bout with NRL star Paul Gallen

All Blacks midfielder and former NRL star Sonny Bill Williams hasn’t ruled out a possible return to the boxing ring, confirming on an interview on Australia's Channel Nine last night that he will be happy to fight Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen.
The fight between both footballers fell through last year, with both parties failing to come to an agreement and with an alleged dispute between broadcasters.
Williams, 33, revealed on Channel Nine’s 100% Footy show that squaring off against Gallen in the ring could be on the cards if he decides to put on the gloves again.
"For sure!" Williams said when asked by Gallen if he is willing to fight.
"I respect your game, and if I do get back in the ring I'll come knocking on your door.
"To be honest I’m trying to create a bit of space and a bit of time to get this body right so we can jump in the ring and do that dance."
Williams won two NRL titles with the Bulldogs in 2004 and the Roosters in 2013.
He also won two Rugby World Cup titles with the All Blacks in 2011 and 2015.
Willimas said if he ever enters the ring again he'll "come knocking" and will take up Gallen on his offer.
Source: Channel 9
A planned speaking event with New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker at Whanganui High School has been accused of excluding students on the basis of their race and gender.
A promotional flier for the event has provoked the ire of parents in the region after describing it is "as a closed motivational session for Māori and Pasifika boys" and their fathers.
The ad has been interpreted by many residents in the region as barring both girls, and male students from non-Maori and Pasifika backgrounds, from attending.
"It's nothing short of racism and sexism and that's defined by omitting someone by the colour of their skin to an event or work or anything," Whanganui resident, Tony Greig, told Whanganui Chronicle.
"It's sexist as well because girls can't go, and there are a lot of girls interested in boxing and who would be keen to listen to Joseph Parker talk. He's a pretty influential fella.
Joseph Parker knocked Dillian Whyte down in the 12th.
Source: Photosport
"Imagine if you had've done the same thing and said white boys only what the hue and cry would be."
A local Facbook page has also been a forum for numerous commenters to express their concern at the event.
However, responding to the promotional flier, Parker himself said he had "absolutely no idea at any stage" that such attendance restrictions were in place when he signed up.
"I'm really disappointed they would do that. I'm even more disappointed the school would claim that they had done this at my request – when that is clearly untrue," Parker said.
Commentator Mike Angove broke down the Parker-Barry combination.
Source: Breakfast
The former heavyweight champ's promoters, Duco, have also expressed their displeasure at the parameters of the event defined by Whanganui High School.
"We're very surprised to hear this is going on and, if it is the case, Joseph won't be attending because that's not something he would support at all," a spokesman for Duco said.
"That's not Joseph; that's not how he operates."
Yet, despite Parker and his promoters both objecting to the exclusive event for Maori and Pasifika boys and fathers, Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen said there had only been a few objections.
"I don't understand why there would be any concern with it, because so many initiatives within schools are focusing in on Māori and Pasifika students," Mr McAllen said.
"This is a real case of rather than just talking about it, actually walking it in terms of appreciating the opportunity we've been given and then being able to facilitate that."
The Whanganui High School board board of trustees had claimed it was also the Parker team who had requested the event be closed.
Duco promoters disputed this.
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker.
Source: Photosport
Steve Hansen admits to “rolling the dice” by selecting Jackson Hemopo as an loose forward but his athleticism and lineout ability caught the eye of the All Blacks coach.
Hansen also laid out the challenges for dropped players Vaea Fifita and Ngani Laumape to regain their spots in the All Blacks squad named today, though the Hurricanes midfielder was included as injury cover.
Hansen felt Hemopo, who had played at lock for the Highlanders, was “a natural six” with his speed and athleticism.
Jackson Hemopo.
Source: Photosport
“We’re rolling the dice there because we’ve made some strategic decisions at loose forward,” Hansen said.
“We want good athletes first and foremost, he (Hemopo) is good at that, he’s good in the lineout so you need a loose forward that’s very good in the lineout.”
“He’s got a bit of tenacity about him, he wants to get in your face and that’s not a bad thing at Test level.”
Hansen said the All Blacks would work on Hemopo’s ability to graft in the new position on the side of the scrum.
“He can certainly play faster than a lock can play, he’s a really, really good athlete so at the moment that’s one thing he does well at six but we’ve got to get him to become a grafter there as well.”
“He just needs opportunities to play there, it’s very hard to develop your game if you don’t get any game time in that position.”
LACK OF CONFIDENCE
The All Blacks coach discussed the improvements Vaea Fifita and Ngani Laumape need to make in their games.
Source: 1 NEWS
Hansen said Fifita’s recent head knocks could have played a role in his lack of confidence.
“A bit of that (head knocks) I think, I’m not 100 per cent sure what all of it is but I think that’s a little bit of that,” Hansen said.
The Hurricanes loose forward, who burst onto the scene with the All Blacks during last year’s Rugby Championships needed time at his true position, according to Hansen
Ngani Laumape and Vaea Fifita
Source: Photosport
“With Vaea, we want him to get some game time at six, we think that’s his true position, he hasn’t played much there over the last couple of years, been used mainly at lock for the Hurricanes, he’s a bit down on his confidence so we want him to go back and get big minutes for Wellington.”
Hansen was more specific with his critique of Laumape’s game, saying the former Warrior needed to develop his ability to help his first-five.
“With Ngani, we want him to have more of a voice and learn how to use that and be more confident.”
“It’s about decision making, first-five makes the decisions, but he can’t make all the decisions by himself and obviously the closest person to him is the 12 and if he’s not doing that as good as you’d like then he’s not going to make as good a decisions as you’d like.”
“It’s no coincidence that one of the better talkers and game understanding in Ryan Crotty, that Richie (Mo’unga) is playing well.”
Hansen did predict that both Fifita and Laumape would be back in the All Blacks’ fold for the end-of-season tour.
The athleticism and speed of the Hemopo, who played as a lock for the Highlanders, was behind his positional switch with the All Blacks.
Source: 1 NEWS