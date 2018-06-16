Watch: 'I'll be fighting for selection!' SBW says miraculous recovery from knee surgery could lead to playing Third test

Injured All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams is hoping to make a miraculous return to international rugby less than a month after having surgery on his knee.

Williams told 1 NEWS tonight prior to the second Test in Wellington he was recovering well from the keyhole surgery and, despite doctors initially advising he would miss six weeks of action, could play next week in Dunedin.

"I'll be fighting for selection next week," he said.

"A little bit surprised myself... the surgery went well, it was a success and they said I could get back on the horse straight away so here I am."

Williams said the All Blacks were looking for a full 80 minute performance after waiting until the second half to strike against France in last week's 52-11 win.