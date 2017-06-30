Watch: 'I'd rather grab them than grab nothing really' - Lions prop Mako Vunipola responds to claims he grabbed All Blacks prop below the belt

Lions prop Mako Vunipola has fronted up about his infamous 'squirrel grip' on All Blacks prop Owen Franks at a press conference in Wellington today.

In a light hearted exchange which drew laughs from the gathered media, Vunipola explained his reasoning for grabbing onto a sensitive part of Franks' body in a scrum during the opening test at Eden Park on Saturday.

"I can't remember doing it to be fair, but I've seen the video after my family told me about it, they're very supportive," Vunipola said.

He went on to explain how he didn't want to give away a penalty by not keeping his bind up during the scrum, joking: "Either I bind there or it's a penalty to them, I'd rather grab them then grab nothing really."

Earlier in the day All Blacks coach Steve Hansen downplayed the incident saying: "Look, there's no point dragging stuff up, what happens on the park is adjudicated by - there's a guy who is connected to the ref."

Hansen said so far on the Lions tour referees and officials have been doing an outstanding job.

"They're doing a pretty good job of making the game a lot more cleaner than what it was in yesteryear.

"We've got citing commissioners now and if they don't see it then just move on."