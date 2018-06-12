 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Ian Foster slams accusations refs are 'soft' on All Blacks

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster didn't mess around offering his opinion on whether he thought referees had a subconscious bias towards his team.

The assistant coach says 2017 stats prove the team are penalised like everyone else.
Source: 1 NEWS

Foster was questioned today whether he thought the All Blacks recieved a leniency from officials after former top official Rob Debney said the team "gets away with murder" in a piece he wrote for The Times.

Foster was quick to answer.

"No."

The controversial claims come after referee Luke Pearce sin-binned French lock Paul Gabrillagues during the All Blacks' 52-11 win on Saturday night but didn't issue a yellow card to either Sam Cane or Ofa Tu'ungafasi for a similar tackle - one that left Remy Grosso with two facial fractures.

But Foster said that one instance doesn't mean there's a universal bias.

"I don’t know where that assertion had come from, but no. You have to ask the referees that, but clearly we don’t think we get any favours from the referees at all," he said.

"They’ve got a tough job but I don’t know a top referee that doesn’t go out there just to ref it the way he sees it.

"I think if you look at penalty counts, yellow cards last year, we were one of the top yellow carded teams in the world last year, so I’m not sure how this 'soft on us' comes into fruition."

Foster did admit he thought Gabrillagues' yellow-card was tough though.

"We thought they were a little bit unlucky with their yellow card – it was one of those marginal ones. Was it up there? Yes it was. Was it significant? Probably not.

"And there is a circumstance around Sam Cane's one, in that he got penalised for the same degree, the question is was it worthy of a yellow card, and I guess between a referee and an independent citing commissioner they’ve said no.

"So we’ve just got to take the emotion out of it."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:07
1
Ian Foster.

Watch: Ian Foster slams accusations refs are 'soft' on All Blacks

2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Melbourne Storm v Vodafone Warriors during the Anzac Day round 8 match in the 2018 NRL season at AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia. 25 April 2018. © Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck close to overcoming niggling ankle injury, named to start for Warriors' clash with Cowboys

00:40
3
Barrett said walking back to halfway after Beauden scored felt "pretty cool".

Watch: 'I didn't notice it was Jordie!' Scott Barrett on All Blacks' stunning team try involving all three brothers

4
Russell Packer on the run Kangaroos v Kiwis, international rugby league, ANZAC test match, New Zealand v Australia, GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 5 May 2017, Copyright Image: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz

Kiwis lose two more regulars for US Test to retirement as Ben Matulino, Russell Packer hang up international boots

00:28
5
England XI defeated the World XI 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the scores were level 3-3 at fulltime.

Watch: Dan Carter and Usain Bolt show off silky football skills for World XI in celebrity charity match

Live stream: Seven Sharp

Watch Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells live from 7pm weekdays.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

First video: The historic moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands in Singapore

The historic red carpet meeting happened as the US President and the North Korean leader were about to head into their much anticipated summit talks.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

Kim Jong Un says 'the world will see a major change' as he signs 'comprehensive' document with Trump

Relive all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met for the first time at a historic Singapore summit.

01:17
Tony Coutts says there’s been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

Watch: Gisborne mandarin orchardist frustrated with council’s flood prevention failure - 'It backs up like a bath with a plug in it'

Tony Coutts says there's been "no answers" on recurring flooding.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 