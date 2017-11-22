 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Ian Foster defends All Blacks' integrity after Scottish assistant coach labels 'streetwise' team cynical

share

Source:

NZN

The All Blacks have railed against accusations they are a "streetwise" team prepared to give away deliberate penalties to defend their tryline.

Dan McFarland accused the All Blacks of giving away deliberate penalties near the line, Foster disagreed.
Source: 1 NEWS

Assistant coach Ian Foster also found himself defending the integrity of New Zealand captain Kieran Read, who was described as "cynical" for an act late in last week's 22-17 win over Scotland.

Making the accusations was Scotland assistant coach Dan McFarland, who was unhappy with what he regarded as sustained bending of the rules during the closing stages of the gripping Test at Murrayfield.

He was incensed by one incident in which a prone Read reaches out and slaps the ball out of the hands of Scottish lock Jonny Gray as he headed towards the tryline.

The act appeared to warrant a clear penalty at least but was missed by match officials.

"That was just cynical wasn't it?" McFarland told reporters.

"It should have been a yellow card, quite possibly a try, and quite possibly a penalty try. I can see that would be something for discussion, but that's not up for discussion now is it?"

The incident in a drama-packed final quarter came after All Blacks flanker Sam Cane was shown a yellow card and just before Wyatt Crockett suffered the same fate.

McFarland says the repeat offending summed up the All Blacks' mentality.

"New Zealand are an extremely competitive side and everybody in world rugby knows that when you get the ball into their 22 the very last thing they want to do is concede a try.

"That's how they play. They're very streetwise, they're very clever."

But Foster says describing 109-Test veteran Read a cynical was wide of the mark.

"I don't think so at all. His record tells you that he isn't," Foster said.

"If the comment is about highlighting a spell where we were under a lot of pressure and we got penalised a lot, we've got to learn from that don't we?

"But to extrapolate those few minutes out to say cynical, I wouldn't agree about that."

Foster had no excuses for his team's high penalty count in their European tour matches. They infringed a total of 30 times in the Test wins over France and Scotland, as well as being shown three yellow cards.

The propensity of offside penalties has nothing to do with referee interpretation, he said.

"We want to take responsibility for what we didn't get right and fix that," Foster said.

"We need to take it out of the ref's hands and be better at what we do."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

00:56
2
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

00:55
3
The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.

'They would need to bring more police officers and army to Auckland!' Konrad Hurrell on possible RLWC glory for Tonga

00:31
4
The Kiwi centre had to push away Kevin Durant as he and Russell Westbrook went forehead to forehead in a heated exchange.

Steven Adams plays peacemaker, breaks up heated argument between former OKC teammates Westbrook and Durant

02:00
5
The team from Holy Cross College is mixing it with the best young players in the country.

Meet the South Auckland girls turning heads on the cricket pitch

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

00:20
It’s estimated up to 6,000 litres of molasses leaked onto the road near Te Awamutu.

Video: Thousands of litres of molasses cover Waikato road as truck lies on its side after crash

It rolled at 7.40am today on Ngahape Rd, Ngahape.


00:29
Many Zimbabweans are celebrating the end of Robert Mugabe’s reign – as this reporter found out.

Watch: 'I have no words' - Zimbabwe woman breaks down in tears of joy over Mugabe's resignation live on TV

Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe today resigned after 37 years in power.

00:22
Zimbabweans took to the streets on their feet and in vehicles to celebrate.

Watch: Wild celebrations on streets of Harare as Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president

The streets of Zimbabwe's capital today erupted in dancing, singing, honking and cheers.

Police car generic.

Man, 26, arrested over Wellington taxi driver shooting

The man is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 