Watch: Ian Foster defends All Blacks' integrity after Scottish assistant coach labels 'streetwise' team cynical

The All Blacks have railed against accusations they are a "streetwise" team prepared to give away deliberate penalties to defend their tryline.

Assistant coach Ian Foster also found himself defending the integrity of New Zealand captain Kieran Read, who was described as "cynical" for an act late in last week's 22-17 win over Scotland.

Making the accusations was Scotland assistant coach Dan McFarland, who was unhappy with what he regarded as sustained bending of the rules during the closing stages of the gripping Test at Murrayfield.

He was incensed by one incident in which a prone Read reaches out and slaps the ball out of the hands of Scottish lock Jonny Gray as he headed towards the tryline.

The act appeared to warrant a clear penalty at least but was missed by match officials.

"That was just cynical wasn't it?" McFarland told reporters.

"It should have been a yellow card, quite possibly a try, and quite possibly a penalty try. I can see that would be something for discussion, but that's not up for discussion now is it?"

The incident in a drama-packed final quarter came after All Blacks flanker Sam Cane was shown a yellow card and just before Wyatt Crockett suffered the same fate.

McFarland says the repeat offending summed up the All Blacks' mentality.

"New Zealand are an extremely competitive side and everybody in world rugby knows that when you get the ball into their 22 the very last thing they want to do is concede a try.

"That's how they play. They're very streetwise, they're very clever."

But Foster says describing 109-Test veteran Read a cynical was wide of the mark.

"I don't think so at all. His record tells you that he isn't," Foster said.

"If the comment is about highlighting a spell where we were under a lot of pressure and we got penalised a lot, we've got to learn from that don't we?

"But to extrapolate those few minutes out to say cynical, I wouldn't agree about that."

Foster had no excuses for his team's high penalty count in their European tour matches. They infringed a total of 30 times in the Test wins over France and Scotland, as well as being shown three yellow cards.

The propensity of offside penalties has nothing to do with referee interpretation, he said.

"We want to take responsibility for what we didn't get right and fix that," Foster said.