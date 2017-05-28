 

Watch: Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett, wrecking ball Ngani Laumape slice & dice Bulls in Pretoria

Defending champions the Hurricanes didn't need All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett to beat the Bulls 34-20 in South Africa, improving their record to 10 wins from 12 games.

The younger Barrett brother burst through the hosts flimsy defence to score at Loftus Versfeld.
Source: SKY

Barrett was a late withdrawal from the lineup in Pretoria, with no reason given for his exclusion, although he did act as a water carrier for his teammates suggesting there was no serious injury.

The Hurricanes second-five upped his try tally to 11 for the season with this effort at Loftus Versfeld.
Source: SKY

Even without him, the Hurricanes outscored the Bulls by five tries to two to retain second place in the New Zealand conference, 11 points behind the runaway Crusaders.

Leni Apisai scored his second Super Rugby try after a generous assist from his winger at Loftus Versfeld.
Source: SKY

Barrett's brother, Jordie, Ngani Laumape, Wes Goosen, and Mark Abbott scored first-half tries for the Hurricanes, and replacement hooker Leni Apisai's second-half score delivered a bonus point.

Otere Black added three conversions and a penalty starting at No. 10 in place of Barrett.

Hurricanes

