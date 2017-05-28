Watch: Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett, wrecking ball Ngani Laumape slice & dice Bulls in Pretoria

Defending champions the Hurricanes didn't need All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett to beat the Bulls 34-20 in South Africa, improving their record to 10 wins from 12 games.

Barrett was a late withdrawal from the lineup in Pretoria, with no reason given for his exclusion, although he did act as a water carrier for his teammates suggesting there was no serious injury.

Even without him, the Hurricanes outscored the Bulls by five tries to two to retain second place in the New Zealand conference, 11 points behind the runaway Crusaders.

Barrett's brother, Jordie, Ngani Laumape, Wes Goosen, and Mark Abbott scored first-half tries for the Hurricanes, and replacement hooker Leni Apisai's second-half score delivered a bonus point.