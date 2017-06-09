 

Watch: Hurricanes centre Vince Aso makes unbelievable try-saving tackling from nowhere to deny Aaron Cruden

Source:

1 NEWS

The Chiefs 17-14 win over the Hurricanes was an intense and physically demanding encounter proved non-more so than by this crunching try-saving tackle made by Hurricanes centre Vince Aso on Aaron Cruden metres before the try line.

Cruden looked to be in for all money before Aso saved the day with a thunderous tackle.
Source: SKY

The Chiefs after going behind early against the Hurricanes, looked to hit back quickly with James Lowe breaking through the Hurricanes defence before putting a kick ahead for the chasing Aaron Cruden.

The first-five looked to have the try locked in, claiming possession unchallenged after TJ Perenara's trip.

But as Aaron Cruden lunged for the line a chasing Vince Aso pounced and dislodged not only the ball but Cruden himself from the pitch in what was a spectacular try saving tackle.

The try put the Hurricanes right back in the match in the final minutes of their bitter 17-14 loss to the Chiefs.
Source: SKY
The Chiefs speedster came off the bench and made an immediate impact in the Chiefs 17-14 win over the Hurricanes.
Source: SKY

