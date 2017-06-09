Watch: Hurricanes centre Vince Aso makes unbelievable try-saving tackling from nowhere to deny Aaron Cruden

The Chiefs 17-14 win over the Hurricanes was an intense and physically demanding encounter proved non-more so than by this crunching try-saving tackle made by Hurricanes centre Vince Aso on Aaron Cruden metres before the try line.

The Chiefs after going behind early against the Hurricanes, looked to hit back quickly with James Lowe breaking through the Hurricanes defence before putting a kick ahead for the chasing Aaron Cruden.

The first-five looked to have the try locked in, claiming possession unchallenged after TJ Perenara's trip.