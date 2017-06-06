Watch: Hurricanes assistant reveals who he'd trust to take a Mitch Hunt inspired drop goal

After Mitch Hunt's heroic drop-goal stole a 25-22 win for the Crusaders against the Highlanders last weekend, Hurricanes assistant coach John Plumtree revealed which of his team he'd back to achieve the same feat.

When asked if there were any Hurricanes players he'd trust with the same responsibility, Plumtree responded in humorous fashion.

"There's quite a few I wouldn't! Especially Ben May" Plumtree exclaimed.