Watch humble Beauden Barrett & Portia Woodman respond after being named best rugby players on earth

Beauden Barrett and Portia Woodman have taken home the top individual honours at this year's World Rugby Awards in Monaco while the Black Ferns also claimed the Team of the Year.

Barrett says he doesn't feel he's reached his peak yet.
Barrett defended his 2016 award tonight after he was selected by a World Rugby Panel featuring greats of the game such as Richie McCaw, George Gregan and Augustine Pichot.

"I'm very proud and surprised," he said.

However, the Taranaki first-five admitted he doesn't expect any special treatment at Christmas despite the accolade.

"As soon as you get home, no one really cares." he laughed.

"It's probably the good thing about growing up on a farm in Taranaki - it's humbling and mum and dad bring you back down to earth pretty quick."

Woodman capped off her stellar year with two awards from a possible three - the only one she missed out on was try of the year which went to Argentinian Joaquin Tuculet for his try against England.

Woodman may have missed out on try of the year, but she went home with something even better.
However, the Black Ferns winger says the the Black Ferns winning Team of the Year proves they're the reason she took home Women's Player of the Year.

"The team winning the Team of the Year award shows how good our team is.

"Honestly, they make me look good and I'm just sitting out there on the sideline!"

All Blacks speedster Rieko Ioane also won an award, taking home Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Ioane was given the award by All Blacks teammate Beauden Barrett.
Ioane was also a finalist for Men's Player of the Year.

Barrett says he doesn't feel he's reached his peak yet.

Watch humble Beauden Barrett & Portia Woodman respond after being named best rugby players on earth

England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

'Decision is correct' - RLWC boss defends controversial call against Tonga

Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee's decision not to look at a possible last minute try.

Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final


McCaw alongside England's Rachel Burford were awarded the prize for their efforts on and off the field for the game.

Watch: 'How can they be beaten?' World Rugby Awards host asks Richie curly All Blacks question - so what did he say?

'They are demonstrating what they feel should be done' – Tongan Prime Minister defends fans in Auckland protest

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland

When police asked the for the fan's daughter's flag pole, she called their tactics "racist over-policing".


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.

Raw video: Amazing footage shows tree hurtling down swollen Otago river, before ploughing into bridge

The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.


Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford says if it hadn't been a brown team playing England, the referee would have sent the decision upstairs.


 
