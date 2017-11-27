Watch humble Beauden Barrett & Portia Woodman respond after being named best rugby players on earth

Beauden Barrett and Portia Woodman have taken home the top individual honours at this year's World Rugby Awards in Monaco while the Black Ferns also claimed the Team of the Year.

Barrett defended his 2016 award tonight after he was selected by a World Rugby Panel featuring greats of the game such as Richie McCaw, George Gregan and Augustine Pichot.

"I'm very proud and surprised," he said.

However, the Taranaki first-five admitted he doesn't expect any special treatment at Christmas despite the accolade.

"As soon as you get home, no one really cares." he laughed.

"It's probably the good thing about growing up on a farm in Taranaki - it's humbling and mum and dad bring you back down to earth pretty quick."

Woodman capped off her stellar year with two awards from a possible three - the only one she missed out on was try of the year which went to Argentinian Joaquin Tuculet for his try against England.

However, the Black Ferns winger says the the Black Ferns winning Team of the Year proves they're the reason she took home Women's Player of the Year.

"The team winning the Team of the Year award shows how good our team is.

"Honestly, they make me look good and I'm just sitting out there on the sideline!"

All Blacks speedster Rieko Ioane also won an award, taking home Breakthrough Player of the Year.