 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Humble Akira Ioane plays down chances of first official All Blacks selection despite stellar Super Rugby season

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Blues loose forward Akira Ioane isn't getting caught up in the excitement of this weekend's All Blacks squad naming for next month's series against France, saying there's another rival that needs to be taken care of first.

Ioane says he's focused on Saturday's game against the Crusaders, not the All Blacks' naming the day after.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ioane and the Blues will host the Crusaders on Saturday night before the All Blacks squad is named on Sunday with the 22-year-old telling 1 NEWS his attention is solely on the game at Eden Park.

"My parents would be stoked but I've got to focus on Saturday first," he said.

Ioane said he hasn't been trying to over-do things in the game while taking a bigger interest in his fitness, nutrition and sleeping patterns to make sure he gets the best performance each week.

"Little stuff like that helps heaps in a long season like this."

Ioane admitted he would be "pretty emotional" if he was selected for the squad on Sunday - his first official selection after he was called in as injury cover during last-year's end-of-year tour.

"It showed me what it's like [to be an All Black]," he said.

"For me, mentally, it made me focus more on this year."

Should Ioane be selected, he could get a chance to play in front of his family early on with the first Test taking place in his home town at Eden Park - but he's remaining humble about that dream.

"Hopefully."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:49
1
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

01:20
2
Dixon has signed on with the Highlanders for another two years.

All Blacks star Elliot Dixon to stay with Highlanders, Shane Christie retires due to concussion

00:15
3
The Golden State Warriors beat Houston 119-106 in game one of their NBA Western conference final series.

Kevin Durant and James Harden square off in three-point shoot-out, Warriors take out game one against Rockets

4
Cameroon weightlifter Olivier Matam went missing during the Commonwealth Games.

Athletes who vanished during Commonwealth Games turn up in Sydney


5
Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kiwis second rower Tohu Harris a Warriors No. 6 option for Eels clash


A map showing the planned changes to speed limits on SH16 and SH20 from July, 2018.

Variable speed limits on Auckland motorway to increase from 80km/h to 100km/h after significant public pressure

Changes on State Highway 16 (the Northwestern Motorway) and State Highway 16 will begin taking effect from July.

'Treats us like dumb savages' - Iwi accuse winery of 'strumming... racial tension' after proposed fix for controversial Te Mata track

The public letter released by Ngati Kahungunu iwi comes as Craggy Range released options to fix the Hawke's Bay track.


04:14

Kiwi actress delights makers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle movie with her Princess Diana likeness

Bonnie Soper stars in Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance.

05:14
Amanda Evans has visited the reclusive Christian community three times and says she simply doesn’t see the dark realities the media enjoys repeating.

'People genuinely seem relaxed and happy' - Gloriavale series producer says life inside the community very different to what people think

Amanda Evans says she's only every seen a positive side during her three all-access visits. Gloriavale: The Return will be available on TVNZ Ondemand this month.

02:00
Mr Peters will fill on for the PM while when she takes time off to look after her soon to be born child.

'No concerns, absolutely none' - Jacinda Ardern has confidence Winston Peters will do a great job as Acting PM while she's on maternity leave

When quizzed about Mr Peters' reputation and his ability to lead in her absence, on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Ms Ardern was unequivocal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 