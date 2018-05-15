Watch: Humble Akira Ioane plays down chances of first official All Blacks selection despite stellar Super Rugby season

Blues loose forward Akira Ioane isn't getting caught up in the excitement of this weekend's All Blacks squad naming for next month's series against France, saying there's another rival that needs to be taken care of first.

Ioane and the Blues will host the Crusaders on Saturday night before the All Blacks squad is named on Sunday with the 22-year-old telling 1 NEWS his attention is solely on the game at Eden Park.

"My parents would be stoked but I've got to focus on Saturday first," he said.

Ioane said he hasn't been trying to over-do things in the game while taking a bigger interest in his fitness, nutrition and sleeping patterns to make sure he gets the best performance each week.

"Little stuff like that helps heaps in a long season like this."

Ioane admitted he would be "pretty emotional" if he was selected for the squad on Sunday - his first official selection after he was called in as injury cover during last-year's end-of-year tour.

"It showed me what it's like [to be an All Black]," he said.

"For me, mentally, it made me focus more on this year."

Should Ioane be selected, he could get a chance to play in front of his family early on with the first Test taking place in his home town at Eden Park - but he's remaining humble about that dream.