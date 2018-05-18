Watch: Hulking SBW shows you how to get massive as he pushes body to the limit in pre-match gym session

Source:
Blues second-five Sonny Bill Williams is looking in fine fettle to face the Crusaders at Eden Park tomorrow night, smashing out a huge set of resistance bench press at his team's gym training today.
Source: Twitter/Sonny Bill Williams
In a video posted to Twitter, Williams can be seen going through a set of heavy bench press, equipped with resistance bands, before getting up and practicing some passes with a teammate.
"The grind don't stop," he wrote.
Williams will be in action tomorrow night against the Crusaders, starting in the number 12 jersey, before he's expected to be named in the All Blacks' Qsquad to face France on Sunday morning.
