Watch: Hulking SBW shows you how to get massive as he pushes body to the limit in pre-match gym session

Blues second-five Sonny Bill Williams is looking in fine fettle to face the Crusaders at Eden Park tomorrow night, smashing out a huge set of resistance bench press at his team's gym training today.

Source: Twitter/Sonny Bill Williams

In a video posted to Twitter, Williams can be seen going through a set of heavy bench press, equipped with resistance bands, before getting up and practicing some passes with a teammate.

"The grind don't stop," he wrote.