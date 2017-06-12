Watch: Hulking All Black Ngani Laumape put himself through gruelling chin-ups routine

Source:
New All Blacks call-up Ngani Laumape is putting in the effort in the gym, hoping to earn a spot in the side ahead of the start of the three Test series with the British and Irish Lions.
In a video posted by the All Blacks' official website today, Laumape was filmed in the gym going through a number of punishing chin-ups, hoping to catch the eye of head coach Steve Hansen.
Laumape will be in contention for the All Blacks' first Test of the year, when they take on Samoa in Auckland on Friday night.
