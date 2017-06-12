 

Watch: Hulking All Black Ngani Laumape put himself through gruelling chin-ups routine

New All Blacks call-up Ngani Laumape is putting in the effort in the gym, hoping to earn a spot in the side ahead of the start of the three Test series with the British and Irish Lions.

The All Blacks' newest recruit is pushing for a spot in the side for Test series against the Lions.
Source: All Blacks

In a video posted by the All Blacks' official website today, Laumape was filmed in the gym going through a number of punishing chin-ups, hoping to catch the eye of head coach Steve Hansen.

Laumape will be in contention for the All Blacks' first Test of the year, when they take on Samoa in Auckland on Friday night.

Beauden, Scott and Jordie went about their weightlifting work today.
Source: All Blacks

