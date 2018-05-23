Watch: The historic moment NZ's first contracted women pro rugby players are announced

In a historic move for rugby in New Zealand, the first list of professionally contracted women's players have been announced, recognition for the Black Ferns' success over numerous years.

Following the success of the team at last year's Women's World Cup, calls grew louder for pay equality between the men's and women's game, allowing for the Black Ferns to become fully professional as athletes - and New Zealand Rugby listened.

A total of 28 players have been contracted, including 17 from last year's victorious World Cup campaign, while there is a welcome return for winning captain Fiao'o Faamausili, who has postponed her retirement.

A further 20 players will be identified to make up a wider training squad.

Coach Glenn Moore spoke about his delight in seeing the rewards for his squad.

"Among this squad are a number of very talented young players who have been working hard in their clubs and Provincial Unions.

"Our talent identification programme has helped us develop depth in our wider player pool and the Black Ferns performance at the World Cup has given players something to aspire to."

NZR Head of Women's Rugby Cate Sexton echoed the sentiments, saying it reflected the importance of the game in New Zealand.

"These contracted players will receive a guaranteed retainer to train, assembly fees when they come together for Black Ferns camps and the medical and technical services they need as elite athletes.

"It's an exciting time for women's rugby and I'm very proud we've taken the step forward to contract our female 15s players along with our sevens squad."

Contracted players will assemble 50 days per year, allowing for regular Black Ferns training camps.

Contracted Black Ferns:

Backs: Chelsea Alley, Ariana Bayler, Grace Brooker, Kendra Cocksedge, Krysten Cottrell, Ruahei Demant, Kilistina Moata'ane, Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, Kristina Sue, Renee Wickliffe, Selica Winiata.