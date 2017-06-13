Watch: Highlanders Luke Whitelock presents Lions with claymore sword in honour of teams' Scottish heritage

Source:
The Highlanders chose not to observe a pre-match haka against the British and Irish Lions, instead presenting the tourists with a claymore sword to commemorate both sides' Scottish heritage.
Captain Luke Whitelock and his side were ceremoniously welcomed onto the field by members of the Dunedin City Pipe Band, before presenting the special claymore to Lions opposite, Sam Warburton.
It was a good night overall for the Highlanders, who would go on to snatch a gritty 23-22 win against the heavily fancied Lions.
