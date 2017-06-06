Watch: He's still got it! Tana Umaga gets down and dirty with Blues players during touch rugby match, pulls off nifty short ball
The All Blacks legend showed his players how it's done in a game of touch at Eden Park today, ahead of tomorrow's match with the Lions.
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.
Several of the Blues squad had to hold in tears of laughter after these hilarious name pronunciations.
