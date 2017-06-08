 

Watch: 'He's shown a great composure about him' - Jordie Barrett's all-round game catapults him into All Blacks

The All Blacks have selected in-form Hurricanes youngster Jordie Barrett, 20, teammate Ngani Laumape, 24, and young Auckland sensation Rieko Ioane, 20, in the All Blacks squad to face the Lions.

Assistant coach Ian Foster says his growth over the past 12 months has been incredible but he still has a lot to learn.
The esteem the team is held in is clear to see after this passionate display in front of coach Colin Cooper.
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost
Ioane's Blues teammate Steven Luatua has missed the cut altogether with the New Zealand selectors going with Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Jerome Kaino, Kieran Read and Liam Squire in the loose forwards.

Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.
The All Blacks have stuck with Anton Lienert-Brown and Ryan Crotty in the midfield with Sonny Bill Williams making his return to the fray after his outstanding efforts against the Lions last night, along with Laumape. George Moala was the notable name missing.

"Obviously, it's a very special occasion for the Barrett and Laumape families, with Jordie and Ngani being selected for the first time," said coach Steve Hansen.

"Jordie has been in outstanding form, he has a skillset which is complete and has a great running and kicking game.

"Ngani too has been impressive throughout the Super season and has forced his way in through commanding performances.

"This has been by far the toughest team that we've had to select for some time and some players who are in very good form missed out, and we always feel for them.

"But as is the nature of Test rugby I'm sure a number of them will get an opportunity, if not in this series, then throughout the season."

Hurricanes skipper Dane Coles has been named in the squad despite not having played a game of Super Rugby since mid-March after suffering a calf injury and concussion against the Highlanders.

All Blacks squad to face Lions:

Forwards: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Charlie Faumuina, Luke Romano, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Jerome Kaino, Liam Squire, Kieran Read (C).

Backs: Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Aaron Cruden, Lima Sopoaga, Beauden Barrett, Sonny Bill Williams, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, Rieko Ioane, Julian Savea, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith, Jordie Barrett, Israel Dagg, Ngani Laumape

Injury cover:

Liam Coltman

Jack Goodhue

Vaea Fifita

Akira Ioane

Matt Todd

