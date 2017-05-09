 

Watch: 'He's putting his hand up for us' - did cagey All Blacks assistant just hint at a Jordie Barrett call-up?

Jordie Barrett could be in-line for an All Blacks call up with stars appearing to align in the young fullback's favour.

The All Blacks assistant tried not to be drawn on the young Barrett. But – there was no escape.
Barrett, who turned 20 in February, wasn't selected for the New Zealand Under 20s World Cup squad announced this morning - a decision All Blacks assistant coach says is due to Barrett's commitments to Super Rugby and the Hurricanes.

Foster also hinted Barrett's Super Rugby form had caught the eye of more than just opponents.

"He's been to under 20s last year and he's settling in and playing a pretty key role with the Hurricanes so it's sort of a joint decision to let him carry on doing that," Foster said.

"In the process, he's putting his hand up for us."

Barrett, who has scored four tries and 22 conversions in his first season for the Hurricanes, was selected to travel as an apprentice on last year's All Blacks tour of the northern hemisphere.

The experience with the team, along with injury clouds hanging over back-three regulars Ben Smith, Nehe Milner-Skudder and Israel Dagg could see Barrett given a chance in the black jersey in the newly-announced Test against Samoa on June 16.

Foster said there's "no guarantees" of his selection but the next month would be significant for position battles heading into the Lions Tour.

"We're watching not just from what [players] are doing for their franchise but watching what's likely to be the challenging things for our back-three when we play the Lions.

"They're going to play a probably a slightly different way than Super Rugby has been right now so we're looking at a skill set we think can deal with what the opportunites will be against the Lions.

"There's going to be some good players who miss out and that's a great position to be in."

