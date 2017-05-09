Watch: 'He's picking out some important marbles!' Foster hopes Shag doesn't pick RWC 2019 pool of death

The All Blacks are preparing for the possibility of a pool of death featuring South Africa and Argentina with the draw for 2019's Rugby World Cup being announced this evening.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is attending the draw event in Kyoto, Japan this evening alongside NZR CEO Steve Tew to help with drawing out the teams into their respective pools.

Twenty nations will be divided into four pools of five for the Tokyo tournament with the first 12 teams already identified thanks to their top-three placing in their pool at the previous rendition held in England in 2015.

1 NEWS NOW will be livestreaming the draw from 8pm (NZT) tonight.

The four highest globally-ranked teams currently of these 12 nations have been placed in Band One, while the next four highest ranked sides have been put into Band Two - the remaining four sit in Band Three.

As a result of the current world rankings, that means while regular heavyweights such as the All Blacks and Wallabies along with recent high-flyers England and Ireland sit in their well-earned spots in the top-tier band, other top nations who have faltered recently such as South Africa, Wales and France all need to be divvied up from Band Two.

Then there's the notorious dark horses of the Rugby World Cup, Argentina, who sits in the third band alongside giant-slayers and hosts Japan.

That means the All Blacks could end up with both the Springboks and the Pumas in their pool if the marbles are drawn that way.

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster says Hansen, who will help in tonight's festivities by drawing nations into pools, has a pretty important job.