Watch: 'He's like an old meat pie!' Hansen dishes out some classic Shag praise for SBW's performance against Samoa - we think

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has praised one quality of Sonny Bill Williams, although how he described it may make that hard to believe.

Williams had a mixed performance in last night's 78-0 thrashing of Samoa, showing moments of usual brilliance with his renowned attacking game but also issues when on defence.

He also nearly botched the All Blacks' second try had it not been for Beauden Barrett's fancy footwork.

"Sonny was pleasing," Hansen said.

"There were a couple of things he did that he won't be happy with and we wouldn't be either but you could say the same for [Anton Lienert-Brown] but as the game wore on, they both got better and better."

Hansen was speaking to media about the midfield battle set to take place in the squad with Ryan Crotty a real chance of becoming available for selection for next week's first Test against the British and Irish Lions after missing last night with a rib injury.

But the All Blacks coach said there was one attribute unique to the Blues midfielder.

"He's like an old meat pie, isn't he?" he said.

"He gets all the flies and everyone else is okay."

Hansen's metaphor was complimenting Williams' attacking reputation forcing defences to put more focus on shutting him down, with two or more defenders often assigned to keeping him from making an impact in the game.

Although calling that flair an "old meat pie" may not have been the nicest way of putting it.